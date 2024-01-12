George Washington Bridge rehab project reaches halfway point

NEW YORK -- As the George Washington Bridge approaches its 100th birthday, it's getting the gift of a longer life.

CBS New York's Jenna DeAngelis got a close look at the $2 billion rehab project underway, which is now halfway done, and how it impacts those who drive, walk and bike across the bridge.

In its 92 years, the GWB has had quite the responsibility, connecting New York and New Jersey, carrying 100 million vehicles a year.

Construction underway will keep that going for decades to come.

DeAngelis suited up in safety gear to join the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, giving us special access to get a close look at progress.

"This is the busiest bridge in the world. Trying to do a job of this magnitude is a tremendous task to undertake," said Ken Tripaldi, senior engineer of construction of the GWB.

That's because "Restoring the George" is a 10-year, 11-part program, which must be done without ever fully shutting down the bridge.

"I liken it to performing open heart surgery on a marathon runner while we're running the marathon. It's just always going, you just never stop and we always have to keep everything going," said Ken Sagrestano, general manager of the George Washington Bridge and bus station.

Sagrestano is leading the race alongside Tripaldi. They took us to a temporary platform high above traffic to show us a major component of construction -- replacing the 592 suspender ropes which support the roadway below.

"This is the first time ever we're replacing the suspender ropes on the George Washington Bridge in the 92 years its been here," Tripaldi said.

Those ropes hang from four main cables, which carry most of the load.

"Each one of these main cables is made up of 26,474 individual strands of wire ... If you unravel those four main cables, it's enough wire to wrap around the world four times," Sagrestano said.

Those cables get a good cleaning and inspection, too.

Right now, crews are working on the south side of the bridge, which will look just like the new and improved north side, with a new ADA-compliant walkway for cyclists and pedestrians to enjoy and special viewing platforms.

Once the south walk opens, cyclists and pedestrians will be encouraged to use separate walkways for safe and spacious travel across the bridge.

"Gives you a great view of the bridge, along with historic panels that tell you about the construction of the bridge," Tripaldi said.

Holding onto its history while focusing on the long road ahead.

"We never lose sight of the importance of the bridge. We never lose sight of the importance of the traveling public that goes across it, and what are we gonna do in order to make sure this bridge is here for another 100 years-plus," Sagrestano said.

The south side of the bridge is expected to be completed in 2027, but the entire Restoring the George program has another six years or so.