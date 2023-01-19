Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan says Rep. George Santos is a flight risk, calls for his passport to be revoked

NEW YORK -- There are calls to have Rep. George Santos' passport revoked.

Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan wrote a letter to the Department of Homeland Security saying the embattled congressman is a flight risk.

"We want George Santos removed, but in the meantime, we want some peace of mind that George Santos, like any other American citizen, will face accountability. So yes, it is an unprecedented call to revoke the passport of a sitting congressman, but it is the right call," he said.

Lafazan said Santos is a flight risk because with several local, state and federal investigations, he potentially faces years in prison.