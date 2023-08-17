Caught on camera: Driver slams into light post, 2 other vehicles after suffering medical emergency in Garfield

Video shows violent crash after driver suffered medical emergency in Garfield

Video shows violent crash after driver suffered medical emergency in Garfield

Video shows violent crash after driver suffered medical emergency in Garfield

GARFIELD, N.J. -- A frightening car crash was caught on video in Garfield.

The car can be seen crashing into a light post and a traffic light on Passaic Street on Monday afternoon. One person walking nearby was almost hit.

The car then slammed into two other vehicles.

Police say the 88-year-old driver suffered a medical emergency and has minor leg injuries.

No one else was hurt.