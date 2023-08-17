Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: Driver slams into light post, 2 other vehicles after suffering medical emergency in Garfield

GARFIELD, N.J. -- A frightening car crash was caught on video in Garfield.

The car can be seen crashing into a light post and a traffic light on Passaic Street on Monday afternoon. One person walking nearby was almost hit.

The car then slammed into two other vehicles.

Police say the 88-year-old driver suffered a medical emergency and has minor leg injuries.

No one else was hurt.

