Caught on camera: Driver slams into light post, 2 other vehicles after suffering medical emergency in Garfield
GARFIELD, N.J. -- A frightening car crash was caught on video in Garfield.
The car can be seen crashing into a light post and a traffic light on Passaic Street on Monday afternoon. One person walking nearby was almost hit.
The car then slammed into two other vehicles.
Police say the 88-year-old driver suffered a medical emergency and has minor leg injuries.
No one else was hurt.
