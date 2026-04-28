Dozens of potential G train disruptions spark outrage from NYC officials

New York City residents and leaders are speaking out about the negative impacts of planned closures and disruptions for the MTA's G train.

This is the only subway line that serves Greenpoint, so the news is not sitting well with the community.

The MTA is planning 10 weekend closures and more than two dozen overnight shutdowns this year, according to Antonio Reynoso, the Brooklyn borough president. That's on top of the numerous weekend and evening disruptions over the last few months and the partial suspension of service during the summer of 2024.

"@MTA is sharing that we're looking at G train shutdowns EVERY weekend in June and Dec, 2 weekends in Aug, and 1 in May and Sept. This is unacceptable," said Assemblymember Emily Gallagher on X.

Currently, the MTA only has service changes from now until May 8 posted on its website. A spokesperson said they only post outages when they are confirmed.

Transportation officials say the ongoing closures are part of an effort to modernize signals and improve the reliability of subway service, with work expected to wrap in 2027.

Business owners and residents say they cannot endure much more, and the constant disruptions and lack of communication are affecting their livelihoods and quality of life.

"These shutdowns impact social connections, weekend work shifts, and our wallets. They punish people for choosing to live in Greenpoint," Gallagher wrote.

Reynoso and Council Member Lincoln Restler are also criticizing the MTA and will be holding a press conference at noon Tuesday. They are demanding the agency limit all future shutdowns to overnight hours and speed up the pace of their work.