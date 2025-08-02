Neurologist solves New York woman's mystery illness 6 years after her symptoms started

After many years and multiple doctors visits, a New York woman finally has answers to a medical mystery that drastically altered her life.

Maureen Henry, of Rockland County, said she experienced uncontrollable cognitive problems, extreme fatigue, and involuntary face and body tics, but none of her doctors were able to pinpoint the problem until now.

"Living with a mystery illness, it's very isolating," said Henry, who went six years without any answers to what was causing her symptoms.

"Something in my brain just switched off"

Uncontrollable symptoms forced Henry to quit her job at a hospital as a newborn photographer, the 58-year-old mother of four told CBS News New York.

"They were constant, relentless," she said. "It was really hard. Once I stopped working, things got worse."

The symptoms started at a very stressful time in her life, Henry said. They came on after she lost her parents to different illnesses on the same day.

"Something in my brain just switched off," she said.

"A condition that affects the brain communication"

Henry's medical mystery was finally solved by Dr. Christian Amlang, a neurologist and movement disorder specialist with Maimonides Health, she said.

Amlang diagnosed Henry with functional neurological disorder, or FND, after she said she saw seven other doctors and took many medications over the years.

"It is a condition that affects the brain communication. So there's a breakdown of certain, we call it, networks in the brain, and the result is that there is a disconnect between different parts of the brain, and the brain and the body," Amlang said. "We're not quite sure [what causes FND]. We do think that there are a lot of predisposing factors ... you know, trauma and psychological triggers."

FND treatment does not include medication, the doctor said. It takes a multidisciplinary approach, including psychotherapy and neurological physical therapy, he said.

"The point is not to necessarily be right or be good at these [exercises]. It's to be super engaged, mind and body," Henry said. "It's not a quick fix. It takes a lot of work."

"Be persistent. Keep advocating for yourself"

Henry said it took roughly four months of physical therapy before she started feeling more like herself.

Now, Henry says she's "feeling amazing" and hoping to empower others when it comes to their health.

"Be persistent. Keep advocating for yourself," she said.

In fact, since finding the right doctor, she says she traveled, got trained in scuba diving and started living life to the fullest.