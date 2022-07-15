"Fuel for wildwires": CBS2's John Elliott explains new restrictions amid lack of rain

Lack of rain prompts forest fire concerns in northern New Jersey

VERONA, N.J. -- Dry conditions are leading to more water restrictions in the Tri-State Area.

Residents in Woodbury, New York are being told to stop all outdoor watering. The town supervisor issued the restrictions on Friday, effective immediately and until further notice.

Officials in parts on Connecticut and Long Island have also told residents to limit water usage.

The recent lack of rain is prompting concerns about forest fires, specifically in northern New Jersey, where there are new restrictions to keep wooded-areas safe.

