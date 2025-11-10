Freeze watch for NYC area Monday, snow possible with temperatures set to plummet

A freeze watch goes into effect Monday across the New York City area as the coldest weather of the season so far arrives, along with a chance for snow flurries.

The cold weather alert covers all five boroughs, Long Island and Westchester County, New York; Bergen, Hudson, Union and Essex counties in New Jersey; and Fairfield County, Connecticut.

It will be in effect tonight through Tuesday morning.

Dramatic temperature drop

Expect a dramatic change in temperature once the rain clears out later Monday morning.

Temperatures will sit in the 50s through the morning, but don't be fooled -- they will start plummeting right after lunchtime as a strong cold front delivers the Tri-State Area's coldest airmass of the season so far.

CBS News New York

Winds will pick up as the cold air funnels in, making actual temperatures in the 40s feel like the 20s by the end of the day.

Temperatures will keep sinking tonight.

Snow showers may develop

Many locations will wake up Tuesday morning to lows in the 20s, including in New York City. Highs will be more like late December, reaching the low 40s at best, as the winds will be ongoing all day, gusting between 30-40 mph at times.

To add to the wintertime feel, a few snow showers may develop in the afternoon. Areas north and west of the city have the highest chance of seeing them through.

CBS News New York

Temperatures will start to moderate by Wednesday, getting back into the low 50s. Other than the chance of flurries, most of the week ahead looks dry.

The shot of cold air will be brief, but it serves as a reminder that winter is fast approaching.

CBS News New York

First Alert Weather maps