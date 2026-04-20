Freeze warning in parts of N.Y., N.J. and Conn. puts plants, crops in jeopardy

Much of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are under a freeze warning Monday night, and that means crops and plants are in danger of dying.

Plants of all colors, shapes and sizes fill the glass greenhouse at Secor Farms in Mahwah, New Jersey. They have been placed in there for safe keeping.

"Cold is a major concern"

Owner Daniel Secor said he'll put them back outside when temperatures are back above freezing, and he's urging his customers to do the same. Many of his customers took last week's warmth as a sign to start stocking up, but may not have heeded the warning.

Secor says people should bring what they can inside tonight, and cover what you planted.

"Don't use plastic," Secor said. "You'd want to use a towel, or thicker blanket, has more insulating factor," Secor said.

At Demarest Farms in Hillsdale, it's still too cool for bees to be pollinating the apple orchard, which is in full bloom, as is the peach orchard.

"You're susceptible to so many things this time of year, and cold is a major concern," Demarest Farms partner Jason DeGise said.

One degree makes all the difference

DeGise says just one degree can make the difference between a crop and no crop.

"Ten percent loss at 28 degrees, and if it goes down to 27 degrees - and we're only talking about holding these temperatures for an hour - you're going to have a 90% wipeout of your crop," he said.

DeGise believes the temperature will stay above 28 tonight, but he'll be keeping close watch. If necessary, he'll turn on drip irrigation to warm up the soil.

Other New Jersey farmers might be burning smudge pots in their orchards, turning on windmills, or running sprinklers.

New Jersey strawberries are also highly vulnerable to tonight's freeze. DeGise said berry farmers likely covered the plants with hay to insulate them.

For more tips on protecting plants in the cold, click here.