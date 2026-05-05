2 charged in Freehold library shooting, New Jersey officials say

Two people are facing charges in connection to last week's shooting inside the Freehold Borough Public Library in New Jersey.

Police officers were sent to the library on East Main Street near Sheriff Street on Thursday afternoon in response to reports of a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said 19-year-old Kanye Faucette, of Keansburg, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon.

Heaven Holmes, 20, of Keyport, was also charged with possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting, the prosecutor's office said.

Faucette and Holmes are being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Authorities have not released further details on what led up to the shooting. The victim has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Freehold Borough Public Library has been closed since the shooting.

"Preparing the library for reopening is taking longer than initially anticipated. We'll say 'closed until further notice' with the understanding that reopening will occur as soon as possible," the library director wrote Monday, in part, in a post on Facebook.