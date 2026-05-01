Man shot inside Freehold library remains in critical condition, N.J. officials say

A man who was shot inside the Freehold Borough Public Library in New Jersey on Thursday remains in critical condition, officials say.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the incident has left the community shaken.

No arrests after library shooting

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, a man was shot inside the library on East Main Street just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

"It was completely frantic. Everybody was screaming," said Chloe Mendoza, who works nearby.

"I seen a trail of blood ... literally down the middle of the steps," said Daniel Hosein, who owns FastFixCell a couple doors down from the library.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Hosein said his customers recognized the man who was taken out on a stretcher. He believes it was a man in his 20s who asked him for help last year and would come into his store asking for food.

"I remember him last year. I gave him a phone because he needed help. He had no money," he said.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the prosecutor's office at 732-431-7160 ext. 3588 or the Freehold Borough Police Department at 732-462-1233 ext. 142.

In a post on Facebook, the Freehold Public Library said, "The library will be closed through Monday, May 4, following an incident [Thursday]. Library staff are safe, scene is secure, investigation underway."

"It could happen anywhere"

Those who work near the library said they're still shaken up that something like this would happen at the center of Freehold's downtown.

Hosein said he and his four young children were in his store at the time of the shooting.

"I was just standing outside watching the whole thing," he said. "It was pretty horrible, especially in broad daylight."

Another man who didn't want to be identified said he was outside and heard gunfire inside the building.

"We seen people ran out. We heard the pow," he said.

Hosein said although he's shocked that this happened at what's normally a peaceful community space, he decided not to let fear keep him from opening his doors just hours after the shooting.

"This is life. Things happen, you know," Hosein said. "You just gotta deal with it. It could happen anywhere."