Shooting near Freehold, N.J., library under investigation

A shooting near a library in Freehold, New Jersey, is under investigation.

It happened around 4 p.m. Thursday near the Freehold Public Library on East Main Street between South and Center streets.

The Monmouth County prosecutor's office confirmed one man was shot. The severity of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Chopper 2 was over the scene. What appeared to be blood could be seen on the stairs outside the library's entrance.

There was a shooting near a library in Freehold, New Jersey, on April 30, 2026. Chopper 2

The prosecutor's office and Freehold Borough Police are investigating. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and say there is no danger to the community at this time.

Further details have not yet been released.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area around the library as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Police at 732-462-1233.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.