Watch Live: Gov. Mikie Sherrill to announce 770 free World Cup tickets for N.J. residents, sources say

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill will announce 770 free World Cup tickets for New Jersey residents at a news conference Tuesday morning, sources tell CBS News New York.

Those tickets will go to certain groups, including family of National Guard members currently deployed abroad, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, frontline healthcare workers, and pediatric hospital patients, among others.

More details are expected to be released at an 11 a.m. news conference. CBS News New York will bring it to you live.

The announcement comes after Mayor Zohran Mamdani secured 1,000 $50 tickets for New York City residents.

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are getting set to kick off Thursday. The first match at MetLife Stadium - renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup - will be Brazil vs. Morocco this Saturday.