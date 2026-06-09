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Watch Live: Gov. Mikie Sherrill to announce 770 free World Cup tickets for N.J. residents, sources say

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Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger,
Christine Sloan
Christine Sloan
Christine Sloan
Christine Sloan is an Emmy Award-winning reporter, who covers New Jersey for CBS News New York. Sloan re-joined the station in January 2023. She also worked at CBS News New York from 2004 to 2016.
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Christine Sloan

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New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill will announce 770 free World Cup tickets for New Jersey residents at a news conference Tuesday morning, sources tell CBS News New York. 

Those tickets will go to certain groups, including family of National Guard members currently deployed abroad, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, frontline healthcare workers, and pediatric hospital patients, among others. 

More details are expected to be released at an 11 a.m. news conference. CBS News New York will bring it to you live

The announcement comes after Mayor Zohran Mamdani secured 1,000 $50 tickets for New York City residents

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are getting set to kick off Thursday. The first match at MetLife Stadium - renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup - will be Brazil vs. Morocco this Saturday. 

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