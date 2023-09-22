Watch CBS News
Free MTA bus service rolls out across New York City on Sunday

NEW YORK -- Free MTA bus service rolls out this Sunday in parts of the city.

There will be one fare-free bus route in each borough as part of a pilot program to improve service.

Participating buses will be marked "fare free."

The MTA says the program will serve around 43,000 riders.

The following bus routes are participating:

  • Bx18 A/B,
  • B60,
  • M116,
  • Q4 LCL/LTD, and
  • S46/96.

The pilot program is scheduled to last about six to 12 months.

