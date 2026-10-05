Thousands of NYC families get off free childcare voucher waitlist, Mayor Mamdani announces

More than 10,000 children from low-income families will be moving off a voucher waitlist for free childcare, according to New York City officials.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Monday that this will support the Child Care Assistance Program. The program provides subsidized care for children from six weeks to 13 years old and through 19 for children with special needs.

Over the next few weeks, families with children on the waitlist will be able to apply. If eligible, they will receive a voucher to cover the cost of care at a provider of their choice.

"For families struggling to make ends meet, and the providers who deliver them high-quality and consistent child care, access to vouchers is nothing short of transformational. Today's voucher expansion is a critical step in ensuring no family is left behind in our movement towards universal childcare," Mamdani said in a statement.

The expansion is supported by a $1.2 billion investment from the state toward the city's free childcare initiatives. The state has dedicated $475 million specifically for the vouchers.

Families will be invited to apply on a rolling basis over the next few months, according to city officials. Families that have an income under 300% of the federal poverty line, are unhoused, or have a child with special needs are prioritized, as mandated by the federal government.

The city also added a new feature to its childcare map and website, allowing families to search for licensed programs and filter for those that accept the vouchers.

"Today's historic free child care expansion will bring relief to thousands more families across New York City," said Gov. Kathy Hochul in a statement. "In partnership with Mayor Mamdani, we're building a child care system that lifts up every family, from launching 2-K and expanding 3-K to moving families off waitlists and into high-quality care. No family should struggle to afford the child care they need and deserve, and I'll keep fighting to deliver universal child care for every family across our city and state."

Mamdani has made childcare a main priority for his administration.

The city extended nearly 100,000 3-K and Pre-K offers before the start of this school year. The 2-K program is also providing free preschool for more than 2,000 children.