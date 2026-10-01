Mayor Mamdani backs effort to reopen Columbia University's College Walk

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is calling on Columbia University to reopen College Walk, a popular campus pathway that has been closed to the public for nearly three years.

The renewed push comes as residents, advocates and petitioners argue the pedestrian corridor should once again be accessible to the surrounding community. The walkway, which runs through Columbia's Morningside Heights campus, had long served as both a public gathering space and a convenient route between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue.

Columbia has kept the gates closed since 2023, citing campus safety concerns, including demonstrations and protests.

The dispute includes questions over whether Columbia made a formal commitment in 1953 to keep the walkway open to the public, but the university maintains that agreement was never put in writing.

In a statement, a Columbia University spokesperson said, "As the property owner, Columbia has the legal right and responsibility to manage access to College Walk."

The closure continues to frustrate nearby residents who say it has made getting around the neighborhood more difficult.

"I just have to walk eight blocks out of my way basically," said Morningside Heights resident Bill Doares.

Resident Barry Schulman said the closure creates a significant inconvenience for pedestrians trying to cross the neighborhood.

"For people that have to go from Broadway to Amsterdam, they have to walk down several blocks or up several blocks to get to the other side of town," Schulman said.

Mamdani said the city supports reopening the walkway and has reached an agreement with petitioners who previously sued both Columbia and the city over access to the path.

"We do support the reopening of the walkway," Mamdani said, adding that the agreement includes a commitment to pursue legal action if Columbia does not immediately reopen the walkway.

Meanwhile, Columbia's new president is taking a fresh look at campus access policies. The university recently announced several initiatives aimed at increasing community engagement, including an advisory panel, more guest pass and a new welcome kiosk.