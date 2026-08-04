NYC's 2-K program draws nearly three times as many applications as available seats

Nearly three times as many families applied for New York City's inaugural 2-K program as there were available seats, city officials said.

More than 5,700 families applied for the preschool program for 2-year-olds starting this fall. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that more than 2,000 children received offers to join the program.

"The overwhelming demand for 2-K shows what families across the city have known for years: New Yorkers need free, universal child care, and they need it now," Mamdani said.

The seats operate on a full-day, full-year schedule. The program runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 260 days a year, which is expected to be especially helpful for working parents.

"Starting a family while working full-time was nearly impossible for me, which is why I've made it my mission to make sure no parent has to choose between their career and their children," Hochul said.

The initial rollout is for residents of Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn. The city plans to expand the program to serve 12,000 children, including families on Staten Island, in 2027.

Among families receiving initial offers, 82% have been matched with one of their top three choices, with more than half receiving their first choice.

Each seat is expected to save families an average of $26,000 a year.

Hochul previously said the state will fully fund the first 2,000 seats. The state will also pay for the program's first two years and is prepared to spend up to $425 million next year.