With nearly 100,000 3-K and Pre-K offers this year, NYC is in "a new era for childcare," Mamdani says

New York City has extended nearly 100,000 3-K and Pre-K offers for the upcoming school year, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

State aid has made it possible to add an additional 2,000 3-K seats.

Mamdani said 70% received an offer from their top 3-K choice, up 5% from last year, and 85% received an offer from one of their top three choices. The average distance between where family lives and where the childcare is taking place has also been shortened, the mayor said.

"Every child deserves a strong start, and every parent deserves to know their child has a safe, high-quality place to learn and grow," Hochul said. "Today's announcement ensures more families are able to access the 3-K opportunities they want, and provides universal 3-K and Pre-K to nearly 100,000 children across New York City, giving more parents access to affordable childcare in their own communities and setting up the next generation for success."

Mamdani called it "a new era for childcare in New York City."

"Across the five boroughs, families are traveling shorter distances, more children are receiving offers to their top-choice programs, and fewer parents are being forced to choose between unaffordable private care and leaving the city they love," Mamdani said.

"People should not underestimate what this means. It is the sign of the fruition of a real commitment to partner together to deliver something that New Yorkers have dreamed about, talked about but never had up until now," Hochul said.

The plan is in furtherance of Mamdani's pledge to create universal childcare for New York City parents.