Fraternal Order of Black Firefighters swears in first woman president at Black History Month celebration

NEW YORK -- The Fraternal Order of Black Firefighters celebrated Black History Month in Queens on Wednesday.

The Vulcan Society hosted the event at Queens Borough Hall.

In addition to celebrating Black history, the group made history.

Mayor Eric Adams was on hand to swear in the new executive board, including the board's new president -- firefighter Regina Wilson.

She's the first woman to hold the position since the organization was founded in 1940.

February 15, 2023

