Police investigating toddler's death in Franklin Township

By CBS New York Team

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are investigating the death of a toddler in Franklin Township.

Detectives from the Somerset County prosecutor's office and Franklin Township Police are involved in the probe.

Police tape could be seen across the driveway of a home.

We will bring you more details as they become available.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 5:13 PM

