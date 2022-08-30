Police investigating toddler's death in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are investigating the death of a toddler in Franklin Township.

Detectives from the Somerset County prosecutor's office and Franklin Township Police are involved in the probe.

Watch Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories across the area. See more local coverage on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnnewyork Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Police tape could be seen across the driveway of a home.

We will bring you more details as they become available.