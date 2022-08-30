Police investigating toddler's death in Franklin Township
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are investigating the death of a toddler in Franklin Township.
Detectives from the Somerset County prosecutor's office and Franklin Township Police are involved in the probe.
Watch Chopper 2 over the scene
Police tape could be seen across the driveway of a home.
We will bring you more details as they become available.
