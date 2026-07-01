NYPD, Coast Guard to discuss security for Fourth of July events

Local and federal officials will be discussing security preparations ahead of the many Fourth of July events across New York City.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch will be with Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the U.S. Coast Guard for a briefing. They are expected to talk about the huge Sail4th 250 event and other festivities for the holiday.

The city is hosting what's expected to be the biggest Fourth of July celebration. Besides the parade of tall ships, there will be the Macy's 50th annual fireworks show and the ball drop in Times Square.

CBS News New York will stream the news conference at 11 a.m. It can be watched in the live player on this page.

What is Sail4th 250?

This days-long event will be the largest parade of tall ships ever assembled. It features 40 vessels that will sail from the Verrazano Bridge.

An aircraft parade will also fly over the Hudson River and the Verrazano Bridge before the main parade.

"You're going to see 200 planes roar overhead in military flyovers. Over 30 U.S. and allied Navy ships will anchor in a parade of 40 vessels from around the world," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The governor recently discussed security for the event, which will include drone surveillance.

Extreme heat safety

The entire Tri-State Area is under an Extreme Heat Warning for the days leading up to and on the Fourth of July.

Anyone going to any events should drink water throughout the day and make sure to take breaks inside.

Spectators should wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and a hat. Sunscreen is also imperative.