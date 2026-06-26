Extreme heat arrives in NYC area with dangerously high temperatures

Dangerously hot weather is beginning in the New York City area, with an Extreme Heat Warning about to go into effect.

The CBS News New York First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and the Fourth of July holiday on Saturday due to extreme heat and humidity.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from noon Wednesday until 9 p.m. Friday. An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

CBS News New York

Record highs likely

Looking ahead, a large and dominant heat dome is expected to build over the eastern two-thirds of the nation.

CBS News New York

A strong upper-level ridge will dominate the eastern U.S. through the end of the week, producing a prolonged period of dangerous heat and humidity.

Some locations could experience conditions not seen in decades, with both temperatures aloft and overnight warmth approaching historic levels.

Because our region sits along the northern edge of the ridge, daily afternoon and evening thunderstorms remain possible, with storm coverage increasing late in the week into the weekend as the heat dome begins to weaken.

Highs could top 100 degrees for several days in a row, with heat indices as high as 110.

CBS News New York

Record highs are likely to be broken within the Wednesday-through-Friday timeframe.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on the heat wave.

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Mamdani warn residents about heat wave

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reminding people to limit time outside, stay hydrated and conserve energy.

"If you're not home during the day, you don't need to keep the air conditioning running," she said.

The governor also encouraged New Yorkers to check on their vulnerable neighbors and loved ones during the stretch of hot weather.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is now gearing up for what will be his administration's first major heat wave in office. He says the plan is to keep New Yorkers, along with the anticipated surge of tourists, cool, calm and collected in what will be a busy week for the region.

"Make a heat plan before the worst of it arrives," Mamdani said. "The single most important thing you can do in these temperatures is to stay indoors with air conditioning. If you can avoid going outside during the hottest hours of the day, please do so. Start figuring out your work and child care arrangements and know where you will go to stay cool."

First Alert Weather maps