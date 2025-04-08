Student stabbed at Fort Lee High School, police say

A student at Fort Lee High School is in critical condition after investigators say he was stabbed multiple times by another student at the school Tuesday.

The Fort Lee Police Department said it responded to an emergency radio call from an officer assigned to the school just before 11 a.m. Responding officers found a student stabbed multiple times. That student was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Witness describes shocking aftermath

"Devastated. I can't believe this happened in our school," student Angel Serrano Lugo said.

Lugo said his friend was stabbed in the bathroom after an altercation and went into the hallway for help.

"He was just panicking. He was scared, as any kid could be. Blood all over. His shirt was torn," Lugo said. "I tried to apply pressure as much as I can, but it was really sad. I tried to help my friend as close as possible. Then security came... there was blood all over my hands. It was crazy."

Police say they took a student into custody at the scene who is also a juvenile, so their name has not been released.

Worried parents gather at the school

"The school is currently a crime scene, and as such needs to be investigated," the school's superintendent said in a voicemail message to parents. "Please do not report to the school. Thank you."

Despite that directive, some parents waited outside the school. A heavy police presence also remained through dismissal.

"Shaking. I'm scared," parent Mel Cardinal said.

"Right now, I'm nervous. I just want to get him in my arms," said Margee Palcios, Lugo's aunt. "Going to be with him the rest of his life, this traumatic event."

Lugo's mother is calling for better communication and security at the school.

"I don't even know how they got this knife in the school. It's mindboggling to me. Every school should have a metal detector," Doris Lugo said.

CBS News New York has reached out to the district regarding its security protocols and we're waiting to hear back.