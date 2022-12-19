Former Newark Lt. John Formasino faces sentencing in murder of his estranged wife, Christie Formasino

NEWARK, N.J. -- A former Newark police lieutenant who murdered his estranged wife is set to be sentenced Monday.

John Formisano was convicted back in October in the 2019 shooting that killed 37-year-old Christie Formasino and wounded her boyfriend.

Prosecutors say John Formasino became enraged after finding the two inside the Jefferson Township home they used to share.

The couple's two young children were also inside the home the night of the shooting.

The former officer now faces up to life in prison.