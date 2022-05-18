Former Mayor Bill de Blasio exploring run for Congress

NEW YORK - Former Mayor Bill de Blasio is tossing his hat in the ring for political office.

De Blasio announced in a tweet Wednesday that he is forming an exploratory committee for a congressional seat.

Our neighborhoods need help as we recover from Covid. Our nation needs help as democracy is threatened and working people struggle. I am ready to serve to continue the fight against inequality. Today I am forming an Exploratory Committee for the new #NY10. https://t.co/c8cqaL8B7l — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) May 18, 2022

The former mayor is eyeing a seat for the New York 10th congressional district, which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

It is currently represented by longtime Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who announced he will vacate the seat.