Former Mayor Bill de Blasio exploring run for Congress
NEW YORK - Former Mayor Bill de Blasio is tossing his hat in the ring for political office.
De Blasio announced in a tweet Wednesday that he is forming an exploratory committee for a congressional seat.
The former mayor is eyeing a seat for the New York 10th congressional district, which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.
It is currently represented by longtime Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who announced he will vacate the seat.
