Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo files ethics complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James

NEW YORK -- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has filed an ethics complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James and two of her assistants.

Cuomo accused the attorney general of violating conduct rules in her investigation of allegations of sexual harassment brought against him by 11 women.

The complaint was filed in both Manhattan and Albany.

James' office released the following statement on Tuesday afternoon:

"Attorney General James, Joon Kim, and Anne Clark hold themselves to the highest ethical standards. Mr. Cuomo resigned after an independent investigation revealed that he preyed on multiple women who worked for him. New Yorkers are ready to move forward and close this sordid chapter in our state's history."