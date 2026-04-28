NCAA bans 2 former Fordham basketball players for their roles in point-shaving scheme

Two former Fordham basketball players were permanently banned by the NCAA on Tuesday for their roles in a point-shaving scheme that was the subject of a sprawling federal indictment unsealed in January.

According to the NCAA's Division I Committee on Infractions, Elijah Gray and Will Richardson each agreed with a bettor to throw a game against Duquesne on Feb. 23, 2024, in exchange for $10,000 to $15,000. Gray cooperated with NCAA investigators, while Richardson did not, the NCAA said.

Gray was one of more than two dozen people accused by federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania conspiring to fix games. He has agreed to plead guilty in that case, and his sentencing is scheduled for July.

Gray told NCAA investigators that, although he conspired to underperform during the game, he ultimately reneged on the agreement, played with his usual effort and was not paid by the bettor. Fordham beat Duquesne 79-67.

Although he did not follow through with the scheme, Gray "agreed that he violated ethical conduct rules by providing information to a known bettor" and "expressed remorse for his actions," the NCAA said.

Gray's attorney did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press. Richardson declined to comment when reached by ESPN.

Both players transferred after the 2023-24 season, with Gray going to Temple and then to Wisconsin. Richardson transferred to Albany. Neither player has competed since the 2024-25 season.

According to the NCAA, the bettors who approached Gray and Richardson about fixing the game did so under the guise of being agents who could help them secure name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

Gray told the NCAA he had no further communication with the bettor who asked him to fix the game, but he told investigators that Richardson remained in communication with the person.

Richardson knowingly provided false information to investigators during an October 2025 interview, the NCAA said.