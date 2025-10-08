Video shows Bronx residents help save lives during apartment fire that injured 12

Neighbors jump into action to help save lives during Bronx apartment fire

A dozen people were injured, including one critically, in an apartment fire in the Bronx on Tuesday.

The FDNY said it started receiving 911 calls at around 4 p.m. and quickly responded to the blaze on Ryer Avenue in the Fordham section.

"We responded in under four minutes. Units arrived on the third floor [and] started searching the apartment and found a female occupant who was brought out through the interior," Deputy Chief Andrew Holzmaier said.

Firefighters were seen on a ladder at a window, rescuing what appeared to be a child.

Investigators were at the scene most of the night. The cause of the blaze has not yet been released.

Bronx community jumps into action

Fordham residents worked together to rescue their neighbors from the flames and smoke shooting out of windows.

Video shot by local business owner Ali Alsaidi shows nervous neighbors looking on as good Samaritans tried to rescue residents from the flames in a third-floor apartment. Smoke was seen pouring out as they broke windows, while another man, who was standing on a scaffold, was holding on to a child.

Moments later, flames were seen shooting out of the building.

"I feel good. I saved a life"

Alsaidi also jumped into action.

"I feel good. I saved a life," Alsaidi said.

"They were screaming, 'Help! Help!,' and one of them said, 'I can't breathe! I can't breathe!'" resident Jonathan Gomez said.

Gomez said he climbed a ladder and then went inside the apartment to help rescue two children.

"I thought it was only those two kids and I came down and a lady said there's one more missing. 'Three brothers, three brothers.' I said, 'Oh, I only saw two.' I tried to go back and the fire started," Gomez said.

Maria Lascalo said she and her family members escaped the building on their own.

"It was chaotic. It's very terrible to have to go through something like this," Lascalo said.