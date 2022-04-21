Revival of "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf" opens on Broadway

Revival of "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf" opens

NEW YORK -- Wednesday was opening night for the Broadway revival of "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf."

The landmark play, which first premiered in 1976, is a celebration of Black women and how they support one another.

In the play, the seven women share their stories through music, dance and poetry.

"For colored girls" is running at the Booth Theatre and is directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown.