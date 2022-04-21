Watch CBS News

Revival of "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf" opens on Broadway

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Revival of "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf" opens 00:28

NEW YORK -- Wednesday was opening night for the Broadway revival of "for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf."

The landmark play, which first premiered in 1976, is a celebration of Black women and how they support one another.

In the play, the seven women share their stories through music, dance and poetry.

"For colored girls" is running at the Booth Theatre and is directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 20, 2022 / 8:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.