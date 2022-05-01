Food delivery worker on scooter shot to death in Forest Hills, Queens

Food delivery worker on scooter shot to death in Forest Hills

NEW YORK -- A 45-year-old food delivery worker was shot and killed on his scooter Saturday night in Queens.

It happened near 108th Street and 67th Drive in Forest Hills at around 9:30 p.m., hours after Mayor Eric Adams met with NYPD precinct commanders to address surging crime.

Surveillance video, which neighbors shared with CBS2, showed a gunman shot the worker at near point-blank range at the intersection after the worker left an apartment complex.

The worker was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital. His identity was not immediately released.

The shooting victim worked for a nearby Chinese restaurant, neighbors told CBS2.

No arrests have been made.