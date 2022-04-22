NYPD searching for gunman in shooting of food delivery worker in Harlem
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the gunman who shot a food delivery worker in Harlem.
Video shows police on the scene at West 137th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard on Thursday.
According to investigators, the delivery worker was on a bike when he was shot once in the groin.
He was rushed to Harlem Hospital and is expected to survive.
