NYPD searching for gunman in shooting of food delivery worker in Harlem

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the gunman who shot a food delivery worker in Harlem.

Video shows police on the scene at West 137th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard on Thursday.

According to investigators, the delivery worker was on a bike when he was shot once in the groin.

He was rushed to Harlem Hospital and is expected to survive.

First published on April 22, 2022 / 12:41 PM

