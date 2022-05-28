People trying to enjoy Memorial Day weekend spend Saturday dodging raindrops in Coney Island

Those looking to enjoy Memorial Day weekend dodge raindrops in Coney Island

Those looking to enjoy Memorial Day weekend dodge raindrops in Coney Island

Those looking to enjoy Memorial Day weekend dodge raindrops in Coney Island

NEW YORK -- Memorial Day weekend weather has been a mixed bag. CBS2's Dave Carlin has more on how beachgoers adapted to a Saturday with some sunshine and plenty of rain.

Carlin visited the rain-slicked Coney Island boardwalk in the afternoon, but the beginning part of the day was nice.

It was a morning spent braving waves, zooming around Luna Park, and playing games.

"Fist time for me at Coney Island, actually. First time for the kids. Super excited to spend the day with the family," Midtown resident Ateet Achrekar said.

"We thought we'd come out and check it out," Sonal Achrekar added.

Up to his neck in Coney Island sand was Matthew Salick of Bushwick, making the most of his first beach day of the year.

"I buried them first. It's now my turn," Salick said.

The Sosa family of Jamaica, Queens gambled on there being time to get some sunshine before dodging raindrops.

Carlin asked them what's next after this.

"Maybe a barbecue or something to eat," Jennifer Sosa said.

One lifeguard, spending his first day back in his seasonal job, said he saw storm clouds gathering and soon ordered people out of the water.

It started pouring right after lunchtime and the boardwalk was soon nearly bare.

One jogger kept right on going, but among the many taking cover was Ben Lieberman, who had a book to read while he waited, so he didn't mind.

"I think I expected it and I came anyway," the Gravesend resident said. 'Come rain or come shine, I suppose."

It was not a great day for making money said vendors, including Hector Hoyer. Many of them have been working weekends only until now. But they will shift to every day from this point on.

"Monday, we are back. We're back all days, all days because the park is open all days after Memorial," Hoyer said.

Like many, he said he's hoping for better days.

But not to worry, plenty of days with full sunshine are coming up in the summer.