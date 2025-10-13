Flushing Meadows Corona Park infrastructure neglected and failing, study finds

Flushing Meadows Corona Park has been too long overlooked, according to a report citing years of underfunding.

"The infrastructure is completely underinvested in, and it's failing," co-author Jonathan Bowles said.

"Those public dollars just haven't been coming"

In the report titled "The Park Queens Deserves," the Center for an Urban Future points to weathered sports fields, degraded electrical systems, and dysfunctional plumbing at a park with hundreds of thousands of regular visitors.

"This was a park mostly built for the World's Fair in the 1930s and then built even further in the 1960s, and it really has infrastructure from that time that has largely exceeded its natural lifespan," co-author John Surico said.

"This park gets a fraction of the private resources that Central Park and Prospect Park get," Bowles said. "That makes it so much more reliant on public dollars, and, in recent years, those public dollars just haven't been coming."

"The fact that it is flooding regularly is appalling"

The report identifies Flushing Meadows as a treasured backyard for densely populated low- and middle-income communities in Jackson Heights, Flushing, and Corona. It offers a place for tai chi, dancing, picnics, and lakeside strolls. As home to the US Open and the Governor's Ball, the park is also a global destination.

"For such an important park, the fact that it is flooding regularly is appalling," Bowles said.

The report adds that hard-to-reach entrances and an outdated layout need urgent attention.

"This park needs a 10-year plan," Surico said.

"One of the crown jewels of New York City's park system"

"We are continuously exploring innovative and creative approaches to enhance our parks for the benefit of all New Yorkers, and we deeply value the spirit of this report and the passion that CUF brings to the vital work of parks funding," the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation said in a statement. "Flushing Meadows Corona Park stands as one of the crown jewels of New York City's park system, a magnificent green space that serves as a cultural and recreational beacon for our diverse communities. NYC Parks remains steadfastly dedicated to preserving and enhancing this treasured landscape, recognizing it as one of our most beloved and heavily utilized parks that deserves our unwavering commitment to excellence in stewardship and care."

A spokesperson added that the park is benefitting from $65 million in flood resiliency projects already underway.

The report calls for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to repair and replace the park's water mains and collapsed catch basins.

"Because of all of the water issues that are at play here, DEP should really step in," Bowles said.

The DEP declined to address whether it would assist in repairs.

"It's a gem for Queens ... but it could be so much more"

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards says his office is looking for creative solutions to help fund park upgrades.

"We've even got support to open up a few new ballfields through private-public partnerships with the New York Mets," Richards said.

He says the proposed Metropolitan Park casino project comes with the promise of some developer funding for maintenance at Flushing Meadows.

"And I plan on putting substantial capital in the next budget season to correct the inequity there," he said.

Beyond restoration and repair, the report recommends enhancements like dining and live theater to broaden the park's appeal. The report says a commitment from City Hall is needed to harness the park's potential.

"I think that, in many ways, our report was a call for the next mayor to really finally invest in this park," Bowles said. "Right now, it's a gem for Queens in so many ways, but it could be so much more."

