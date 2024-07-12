Flood watches in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as storms approach. Here's how much rain to expect.

First Alert Weather: Umbrella will come in handy Friday in NYC

Weather over the last several days has been all about heat, but now it's time to talk about showers, thunderstorms and even some flooding.

Wet weather bubbled up from the south early Friday morning, some was moderate to heavy at times. The pattern through tomorrow calls for more hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms.

Flood Watch

That said, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for a good portion of the Tri-State Area starting at around noon Friday and lasting through Saturday afternoon.

The main concern is isolated to scattered flooding along roadways and in low lying areas. Commuters, be on the lookout.

How much rain can we expect?

Some areas will only get a quarter of an inch or so, given the scenario. But we could see 3-4 inches locally.

On average, we'll see amounts of half an inch to 1.5 inches, which some areas need desperately.

We're going to see a big uptick in the humidity, going from the low 60s yesterday to the mid 70s this afternoon. Friday and Saturday will feel steamy at 90 degrees, so plan on breaking a sweat!

Our third heat wave?

We'll blow away all the wet weather later on Saturday, which paves the way for a better looking Sunday. But there's another round of oppressive heat and humidity on the way next week!

For now, pack your umbrella (and patience) and enjoy the weekend!

First Alert Weather maps

