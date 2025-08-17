Watch CBS News
Weather

Flash flood warning in effect for parts of New Jersey, New York as storms move through

By
Katie Houlis
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.
Read Full Bio
Katie Houlis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Flash flood warning in New York, New Jersey - 8/17/25
First Alert Weather: Flash flood warning in New York, New Jersey - 8/17/25 02:37

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey and New York as storms move through the region.

Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for southern Essex County, Hudson County and Union County in northeastern New Jersey, along with all of Staten Island.

The warning is set to expire at 9:15 p.m.

Drivers are reminded to never try to travel along flooded roadways.

Live radar shows rain moving through Tri-State Area

CBS New York
Katie Houlis

Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue