Flash flood warning in effect for parts of New Jersey, New York as storms move through
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey and New York as storms move through the region.
Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for southern Essex County, Hudson County and Union County in northeastern New Jersey, along with all of Staten Island.
The warning is set to expire at 9:15 p.m.
Drivers are reminded to never try to travel along flooded roadways.