Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl spotted in the East Village months after escaping Central Park Zoo

NEW YORK -- The owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo earlier this year has found a new place to live.

Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl has been spotted on a tree in the East Village, where he has begun a new chapter of his life.

Images posted online show the owl looking at its new surroundings on East Second and Third streets.

The bird escaped on Feb. 2 when his habitat was vandalized.

The zoo said capturing him has been difficult since he's hunting and eating prey.