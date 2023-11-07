Watch CBS News
Local News

Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl spotted in the East Village months after escaping Central Park Zoo

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- The owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo earlier this year has found a new place to live.

Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl has been spotted on a tree in the East Village, where he has begun a new chapter of his life.

Images posted online show the owl looking at its new surroundings on East Second and Third streets.

The bird escaped on Feb. 2 when his habitat was vandalized.

The zoo said capturing him has been difficult since he's hunting and eating prey.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 7, 2023 / 4:33 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.