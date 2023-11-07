Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl spotted in the East Village months after escaping Central Park Zoo
NEW YORK -- The owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo earlier this year has found a new place to live.
Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl has been spotted on a tree in the East Village, where he has begun a new chapter of his life.
Images posted online show the owl looking at its new surroundings on East Second and Third streets.
The bird escaped on Feb. 2 when his habitat was vandalized.
The zoo said capturing him has been difficult since he's hunting and eating prey.
