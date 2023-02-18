Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl still loose 2 weeks after escaping from Central Park Zoo

Owl Flaco still on the loose after escaping Central Park Zoo

NEW YORK -- The owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo over two weeks ago still hasn't been caught.

Thursday night, zoo staff attempted to lure Flaco with bait and recordings of owl calls. While he showed interest, he was not captured.

The Eurasian eagle-owl escaped Feb. 2 when his habitat was vandalized.

The zoo says capturing him has been difficult since he's been successfully hunting and eating prey in Central Park.

In a statement, the zoo says staff will "continue monitoring Flaco and his activities and to be prepared to resume recovery efforts if he shows any sign of difficulty or distress."