First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday afternoon through night

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The First Alert Weather team is tracking another round of heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding. 

A Yellow Alert has been issued for Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Rain showers will ease their way in before the heavier bouts in the late afternoon. 

While there's no widespread flood threat, localized flooding is possible. 

Some isolated showers will continue Friday, as temperatures climb toward 60. 

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts. 

First published on April 6, 2022 / 12:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

