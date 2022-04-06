First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday afternoon through night

First Alert Weather: April showers here to stay

NEW YORK -- The First Alert Weather team is tracking another round of heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding.

A Yellow Alert has been issued for Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Rain showers will ease their way in before the heavier bouts in the late afternoon.

While there's no widespread flood threat, localized flooding is possible.

Some isolated showers will continue Friday, as temperatures climb toward 60.

