First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole this Friday into Saturday

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for this Friday into Saturday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through our area.

At this point, the models predict .5 to 2 inches of rain, with pockets of heavy downpours possible.

CBS2

Localized flooding can't be ruled out, particularly north and west of New York City.

The rain sticks around Saturday morning before skies clear. It will be mild with highs in the 60s.

CBS2

Sunday looks mostly sunny and much cooler, with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50.

Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest track and timing.