Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole this Friday into Saturday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cold start Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Cold start Wednesday 02:47

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for this Friday into Saturday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through our area.

At this point, the models predict .5 to 2 inches of rain, with pockets of heavy downpours possible.

fa-yellow-alert-new.png
CBS2

Localized flooding can't be ruled out, particularly north and west of New York City. 

The rain sticks around Saturday morning before skies clear. It will be mild with highs in the 60s.

jl-futurecast-ibm-graf-4k.png
CBS2

Sunday looks mostly sunny and much cooler, with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50.

Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest track and timing.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 10:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.