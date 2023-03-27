First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy Monday evening commute

Alert: Yellow Alert later this afternoon into tonight for periods of rain that will impact the PM commute.

Forecast: Clouds increase today with rain developing mainly after 4 PM or so. Expect highs in the 50s. We'll see rain this evening with a heaver bout or two followed by some drizzle.

Expect temps to fall to around 40 with 30s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, we'll see some stray showers followed by breaks of sun. It will be a little cooler with highs in the low 50s.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 50-55. As for Friday, rain is likely, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 50s.