First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain tonight; Red Alert later this weekend

Alerts:

Yellow Alert late tonight - Saturday AM for pockets of heavy rain (localized flooding) and breezy conditions.

Red Alert Sunday PM - early Monday AM for potentially heavy rain (some flooding) and gusty winds.

Forecast: Today will be mainly cloudy with the better part of the day staying dry, except S&W. Highs will be in the 50s again. Rain moves in as early as this evening with pockets of heavy rain possible overnight into tomorrow morning.

Rain will gradually taper the second half of the day tomorrow with mainly dry conditions by tomorrow night. When all is said and done, this round has the potential to produce .5-2.0" with localized flooding possible.

Looking ahead: Sunday will likely start dry, but rain will fill in later in the day and linger into Sunday night, perhaps even into early Monday morning. This round has the potential to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and additional flooding to parts of the area. As for the day on Monday, expect partial clearing with breezy conditions and highs in the 60s.