Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain in Saturday forecast

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Friday shower chances
First Alert Weather: Friday shower chances 02:45

Alert: Yellow Alert Saturday morning for a little bit of icing, but mainly N&W and across higher elevations.

skycast-today-rt-new-93.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be mostly cloudy with showers mainly south of the city until midday. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs only in the 50s. Tonight will be a little colder with some showers (mix N&W) near dawn. 

skycast-futurecast-ice-graf-2.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, we'll see a mix N&W in the morning with on and off rain elsewhere. Outside of all that, it will be chilly and breezy with feels like temps in the 30s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2023-03-24t071653-625.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sunday's the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs around 60.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 7:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.