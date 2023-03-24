First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain in Saturday forecast
Alert: Yellow Alert Saturday morning for a little bit of icing, but mainly N&W and across higher elevations.
Forecast: Today will be mostly cloudy with showers mainly south of the city until midday. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs only in the 50s. Tonight will be a little colder with some showers (mix N&W) near dawn.
As for tomorrow, we'll see a mix N&W in the morning with on and off rain elsewhere. Outside of all that, it will be chilly and breezy with feels like temps in the 30s.
Looking Ahead: Sunday's the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs around 60.
