First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain in NYC, snow farther N&W

The forecast has been on track this morning with a round of steady rain moving through, including some heavier embedded bouts. Far N&W in Sullivan and Ulster counties, wet snow has been falling. The steadiest rain will shift away over the next couple of hours (by late morning). Temps will continue to hover in the upper 30s to near 40.

Our Yellow Alert does continue until 7AM Monday as some colder air attempts to wrap around into this evening. Despite this, lighter rain/drizzle will continue around the city with temps remaining close to 40 degrees.

Far NW NJ and northward will see rain changing over to snow gradually through the PM hours today, but with marginal surface temps, any accumulation will be minimal. This one is definitely elevation dependent. It's really north of I-84 where the biggest impacts from snow will be... a general 1-3" there with parts of Sullivan and Ulster possibly seeing 4-6". Again, this would be localized to those highest elevations. Farther south, expect around an inch or so of rain by the time it wraps, and possibly a slushy coating to an inch of snow/sleet north of I-80 on colder surfaces tonight.

Into Monday morning as colder air moves in, some flakes could make their way into the city and the coasts. It won't be anything more than a novelty with perhaps a coating on the colder surfaces. The precip will be in the process of exiting by then. But just don't be surprised if some flakes are flying for your morning commute!

After this, things are looking seasonably chilly but dry through much of this week. Stay dry, great day to watch some football!