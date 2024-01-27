First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for mixed bag of precipitation across region

Yet another storm will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to the area to end this weekend. This storm looks nowhere near as impressive as some of the recent storms that have pummeled the region, but it may cause some travel disruptions. While this will be mainly be a rainstorm for most, as most of the storms this winter have been, some decent snow totals are anticipated for some of the northern suburbs.

Alerts/Advisories

A Yellow Alert is in place for Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 6 a.m. Sunday through noon Monday in western Ulster County

Timing It Out & Breaking It Down

Midnight to 10 a.m. Sunday: Rain moves into most of the region after midnight, while some snow is likely in our northernmost suburbs, especially in the elevated terrain. The rain will become moderate to heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, continuing through mid-morning.

For areas that do see snow, it won't really accumulate that much just yet, due to temperatures hovering just above freezing. Winds will be increasing during this timeframe, gusting between 15-30 mph at times, with coastal areas seeing the highest gusts.

Coastal flooding is possible, but not expected to be major, however, given the parade of storms within the last two months, the coastline is very vulnerable to flooding and beach erosion. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40.

10 a.m. to noon Sunday: A bit of a lull in activity, with just light rain, drizzle and flurries to the north. Winds are still gusting between 15-30 mph. Temps are in the upper 30s to near 40.

Noon Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday: Rain fills back in. Snow also moves back in, with the rain/snow line well north of the city.

The snow will now start to accumulate in the northern suburbs as colder air gets drawn into the system. The rain and snow will continue through the evening hours, becoming less concentrated by the early morning hours of Monday.

A changeover to all snow is expected for most areas, including the city, after 1 a.m. Monday.

In terms of snowfall totals, the highest totals, between 3-6 inches, are anticipated for northwestern New Jersey and the western Hudson Valley. Communities between those areas and the city may see up to 3 inches, while the city and points south and east are expected to receive little to no accumulation.

Rainfall totals will average between .75-1.25 inches.

Winds will remain gusty, with gusts up to 40 mph possible, and the threat of coastal flooding will be ongoing as well. Temperatures will dip into the low and mid 30s.

Rest of Monday: Blustery and cold. A few lingering snow showers are possible, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will gust up to 35 mph at times, which will make it feel like the teens and 20s.