First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for morning thunderstorms

By Justin Lewis

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy morning commute
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy morning commute 02:30

Alert: Yellow Alert this morning due to a few leftover downpours, especially north.

Advisories:

  • High Surf Advisory from 2PM Wednesday until 6PM Thursday for all of Long Island
  • High Rip Current Risk along south facing NY beaches and the Jersey Shore
Today: Mild, humid morning with showers and iso'd downpours. Afternoon clearing with highs in the 80s.

Tonight: Cooler, breezy and less humid. Lows in the 60s... 50s N&W.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 8:47 AM

