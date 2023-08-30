First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for morning thunderstorms
Alert: Yellow Alert this morning due to a few leftover downpours, especially north.
Advisories:
- High Surf Advisory from 2PM Wednesday until 6PM Thursday for all of Long Island
- High Rip Current Risk along south facing NY beaches and the Jersey Shore
Today: Mild, humid morning with showers and iso'd downpours. Afternoon clearing with highs in the 80s.
Tonight: Cooler, breezy and less humid. Lows in the 60s... 50s N&W.
Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.