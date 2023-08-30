First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for morning thunderstorms

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy morning commute

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy morning commute

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy morning commute

Alert: Yellow Alert this morning due to a few leftover downpours, especially north.

CBS New York

Advisories:

High Surf Advisory from 2PM Wednesday until 6PM Thursday for all of Long Island

High Rip Current Risk along south facing NY beaches and the Jersey Shore

CBS New York

Today: Mild, humid morning with showers and iso'd downpours. Afternoon clearing with highs in the 80s.

Tonight: Cooler, breezy and less humid. Lows in the 60s... 50s N&W.

CBS New York

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

CBS New York

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.