First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for isolated evening storms east of NYC

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for heavy rain during a.m. commute

Alert: Yellow Alert for Wednesday PM, but mainly east of NYC for an isolated strong or even severe t'storm.

Advisories:

High rip current risk along NJ and south facing NY beaches

High Surf Advisory along south facing NY beaches today and tomorrow for 4-10 foot waves

Forecast

Today: Showers/downpours push through this morning with some flooding possible. Isolated showers/downpours the remainder of the day. Not as warm, but still humid with highs in the 70s

Tonight: Some clearing with a leftover shower. Cooler with lows in the low 60s... 50s inland.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the 70s.

Tomorrow night: Even cooler with lows in the 50s... 40s N&W.

Looking ahead

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy with a chance of rain east. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hurricane Lee

5AM Update: 115 mph (Category 3) moving NW @ 6 mph

Track/strength: Gradually turns to the north over the next few days with some weakening expected into the weekend

Landfall: Most likely extreme northern New England or southeast Canada over the weekend

Local Impacts: