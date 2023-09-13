First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for isolated evening storms east of NYC
Alert: Yellow Alert for Wednesday PM, but mainly east of NYC for an isolated strong or even severe t'storm.
Advisories:
- High rip current risk along NJ and south facing NY beaches
- High Surf Advisory along south facing NY beaches today and tomorrow for 4-10 foot waves
Forecast
Today: Showers/downpours push through this morning with some flooding possible. Isolated showers/downpours the remainder of the day. Not as warm, but still humid with highs in the 70s
Tonight: Some clearing with a leftover shower. Cooler with lows in the low 60s... 50s inland.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the 70s.
Tomorrow night: Even cooler with lows in the 50s... 40s N&W.
Looking ahead
Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy with a chance of rain east. Highs in the 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Hurricane Lee
5AM Update: 115 mph (Category 3) moving NW @ 6 mph
Track/strength: Gradually turns to the north over the next few days with some weakening expected into the weekend
Landfall: Most likely extreme northern New England or southeast Canada over the weekend
Local Impacts:
- Mid to late week: High surf, beach erosion and dangerous rip currents
- Into the weekend: Bulk of the storm stays offshore, but some rain/wind to the east is not out of the question
for more features.