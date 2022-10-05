Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain continues Wednesday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Rain not letting up
First Alert Weather: Rain not letting up 02:41

Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.

fa-yellow-alert-new-12.png
CBS2

Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. 

noon.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-90.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 7:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.