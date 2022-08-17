Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Wednesday morning 8/17 CBS2 weather headlines

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Wednesday morning 8/17 CBS2 weather headlines
First Alert Weather: Wednesday morning 8/17 CBS2 weather headlines 02:59

There is a high risk of rip currents at all Atlantic-facing beaches today.

Forecast: Today will be partly to mostly cloudy, cooler, and a bit breezy at times with highs in the upper 70s to right around 80. There will be more clouds to the N&E and brighter skies overall to the S&W. 

jl-beach-today.png
CBS2

Some showers are clipping the east end this morning, and some more spotty showers are possible through the day, especially to the north. 

skycast-tonight-rt-new.png
CBS2

After a leftover shower in spots early on, tonight will be partly cloudy with temps falling into the mid 60s around the city and 50s for the NW 'burbs. 

skycast-tomorrow-rt-new.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it'll be mostly to partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Looking Ahead: Summer's back by Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s inland. The humidity comes up some, but still stays well below oppressive levels. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png

As for the weekend, Saturday looks like a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the mid 80s. We'll reintroduce a shower chance for Sunday.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 10:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.