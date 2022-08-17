First Alert Weather: Wednesday morning 8/17 CBS2 weather headlines

There is a high risk of rip currents at all Atlantic-facing beaches today.

Forecast: Today will be partly to mostly cloudy, cooler, and a bit breezy at times with highs in the upper 70s to right around 80. There will be more clouds to the N&E and brighter skies overall to the S&W.

Some showers are clipping the east end this morning, and some more spotty showers are possible through the day, especially to the north.

After a leftover shower in spots early on, tonight will be partly cloudy with temps falling into the mid 60s around the city and 50s for the NW 'burbs.

As for tomorrow, it'll be mostly to partly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Looking Ahead: Summer's back by Friday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s inland. The humidity comes up some, but still stays well below oppressive levels.

As for the weekend, Saturday looks like a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the mid 80s. We'll reintroduce a shower chance for Sunday.