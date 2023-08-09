Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Warm sunshine with less humidity; Tracking rain Thursday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Looking better
First Alert Weather: Looking better 02:49

Advisories: High rip current risk along south facing NY beaches.

fa-today-right-57.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be brighter and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Things remain quiet tonight with temps falling into the low 70s and 60s... perhaps some distant 50s N&W. 

jl-fa-headlines-am.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, showers/thunderstorms push through in the afternoon and perhaps linger into the evening. The rain may be heavy at times, so localized flooding is possible. Outside of all that, it will be more humid with highs in the low 80s.

fa-7-day-58.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for this weekend, it looks mainly dry during the daylight hours, but showers are possible Saturday night. 

First published on August 9, 2023 / 7:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.