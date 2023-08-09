First Alert Weather: Warm sunshine with less humidity; Tracking rain Thursday

Advisories: High rip current risk along south facing NY beaches.

CBS2

Forecast: Today will be brighter and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Things remain quiet tonight with temps falling into the low 70s and 60s... perhaps some distant 50s N&W.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, showers/thunderstorms push through in the afternoon and perhaps linger into the evening. The rain may be heavy at times, so localized flooding is possible. Outside of all that, it will be more humid with highs in the low 80s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for this weekend, it looks mainly dry during the daylight hours, but showers are possible Saturday night.