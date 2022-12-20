First Alert Weather: Tracking a Red Alert storm that could impact holiday travel

Alerts: Red Alert Thursday into Friday for rain, which could be heavy at times, a little tail-end snow, strong winds and coastal flooding.

Forecast: Today will be another cold one with highs near 40... feels like the 30s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and calmer with lows in the upper 20s. As for tomorrow, it will remain dry and quiet with highs in the low 40s.

Looking Ahead: Our next system pushes in Thursday into Friday. At this point it looks like rain develops the second half of Thursday... perhaps a little snow well N&W... with pockets of heavy rain possible through at least the first half of Friday; a chance of snow is possible on the backside of the system as it exits.

Regarding winds, they have the potential to be even stronger than what we saw last week, especially into Friday, so wind advisories may need to be issued. In addition to all this, minor to moderate (locally major) coastal flooding is possible, especially into Friday, so this will need to be monitored, as well. Then after all that, the coldest air mass of the season settles in for the holiday weekend. In fact, this could be the city's coldest Christmas in about a decade -- maybe longer.