Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Tracking a Red Alert storm that could impact holiday travel

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cold stretch continues
First Alert Weather: Cold stretch continues 02:36

Alerts: Red Alert Thursday into Friday for rain, which could be heavy at times, a little tail-end snow, strong winds and coastal flooding.

fa-red-alert-new-14.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be another cold one with highs near 40... feels like the 30s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and calmer with lows in the upper 20s. As for tomorrow, it will remain dry and quiet with highs in the low 40s.

skycast-today-rt-new-66.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Our next system pushes in Thursday into Friday. At this point it looks like rain develops the second half of Thursday... perhaps a little snow well N&W... with pockets of heavy rain possible through at least the first half of Friday; a chance of snow is possible on the backside of the system as it exits. 

jl-below-normal-4.png
CBS2

Regarding winds, they have the potential to be even stronger than what we saw last week, especially into Friday, so wind advisories may need to be issued. In addition to all this, minor to moderate (locally major) coastal flooding is possible, especially into Friday, so this will need to be monitored, as well. Then after all that, the coldest air mass of the season settles in for the holiday weekend. In fact, this could be the city's coldest Christmas in about a decade -- maybe longer. 

First published on December 20, 2022 / 7:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.