First Alert Weather: Temperatures warm up to highs in mid-50s; Yellow Alert this weekend
Alert
Yellow Alert Sunday night into Monday for a coastal storm that will produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
Forecast
Today: Another cold one this morning... feels like 30s and 20s. Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and nearly 15° warmer with highs in the mid 50s.
Tonight: Still a chill... low 40s in the city with 30s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: The better half of the weekend: Still mild with highs in the low 50s.
Looking Ahead
Sunday: PM showers/rain. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday Night: Heavy rain and gusty winds. Localized flooding possible.
Monday: Rain and gusty winds, especially in the AM. Highs in the 50s.
