First Alert Weather: Temperatures warm up to highs in mid-50s; Yellow Alert this weekend

Alert

CBS New York

Yellow Alert Sunday night into Monday for a coastal storm that will produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Another cold one this morning... feels like 30s and 20s. Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and nearly 15° warmer with highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight: Still a chill... low 40s in the city with 30s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: The better half of the weekend: Still mild with highs in the low 50s.

Looking Ahead

CBS New York

Sunday: PM showers/rain. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday Night: Heavy rain and gusty winds. Localized flooding possible.

Monday: Rain and gusty winds, especially in the AM. Highs in the 50s.